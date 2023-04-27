Crime suspect's father accused of threatening Michigan State Police trooper on LinkedIn

article

The father of a suspect involved in a police investigation is accused of threatening a Michigan State Police detective trooper on LinkedIn.

Police were alerted Tuesday about the threatening message sent by Joseph Michael Keith, 55, to a member of the MSP Computer Crimes Unit on the social networking site.

Keith was interviewed at his St. Clair Shores home, where police determined there was probable cause to arrest him. He was taken into custody and arraigned Wednesday on a charge of malicious use of a telecommunications service.

His bond was set at $2,500 cash.

"We take threats made on the internet very seriously," said F/Lt Mike Shaw, MSP Public Information Officer. "Make sure you think before you type, and especially before you hit send."