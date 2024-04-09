Crumbley parents' sentencing • Leaders denounce 'death to America' rally chants • Cop pleads guilty in assault

James and Jennifer Crumbley will be sentenced Tuesday morning after both were convicted in the Oxford High School shooting.

The parents of the Oxford High School shooter are looking at a max of 15 years in prison.

A big question is whether both will receive the same sentence. Though they were convicted of the same crimes, other factors could come into play.

In a sentencing memo filed last week, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office detailed threats James made toward Prosecutor Karen McDonald. These threats could get him a longer sentence than his wife.

That memo also noted that Jennifer was requesting house arrest to live in her attorney Shannon Smith's guesthouse. Criminal attorneys who spoke to FOX 2 said this will not happen.

Leaders denounce 'death to America' chants at Dearborn rally

Portions of a rally taking place in Dearborn are now making national headlines because of chants of "death to America" and "death to Israel" made by attendees.

The hour-long rally was held in support of Palestine on Friday, in front of the Henry Ford Centennial Library on Michigan Avenue. During parts of the event, crowds began chanting anti-America and anti-Israel statements, which were captured and shared on social media by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Now, there is growing concern that such extreme ideologies may be gaining momentum amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud has publicly denounced the chants, calling them "unacceptable and contrary to the heart" of Dearborn. Other local leaders have followed.

"The rhetoric is frightening, and we know this is not a majority view of the Arab and Muslim community," said Sam Dubin, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council. "But for those who were there, for those who were partaking in the shouting of ‘death to Israel’ and ‘death to the Unites States' – it’s frightening to say the least."

The event was held on the International Day of Al-Quds – which is a pro-Palestinian annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan, opposing the ongoing Israeli occupation. Peaceful protests were held around the world this year, expressing support for Palestine during the war.

Former officer pleads guilty in assault of arrestee

Former Warren police officer Matthew Rodriguez pleaded guilty this week in the assault a man during his booking last year.

Rodriquez was seen on security footage punching Jaquwan Smith in the head and slamming him to the ground as he was being booked into the jail in June.

He pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The former officer of 14 years was also accused of filing a false report of his conduct.

"This police officer carried out a violent assault on a man who was doing nothing to harm or endanger him and then tried to cover up his crime," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in the release. "Police officers are not above the law in our country and will be held accountable when they violate people’s civil and constitutional rights."

ER workers at Ascension St. John vote to strike

After warning that they are in dire need of more staff in the emergency room, the physicians union at Ascension St. John in Detroit is planning a 24-hour strike for April 18.

Patients at Ascension St. John Hospital are reportedly waiting as long as 17 hours in the ER. Members of the Greater Detroit Association of Emergency Physicians say that such extensive waits have become the norm.

ER Physician Assistant and union member Casey Kolp said there has been as many as "50 patients" in the waiting room, simultaneously.

One patient with active appendicitis waited six hours to be checked out, Kolp said. Another with a pulmonary embolism sat for four hours in the ER before seeing a doctor.

"That’s a long time to sit in pain," Kolp said. "That's a long time to be scared."

Man charged in Chipotle shooting

A Detroit man is facing charges after an argument over guacamole escalated to a shooting at Chipotle in Southfield last week.

Aaron Brown was charged over the weekend with assault to do great bodily harm, discharging a weapon in a building, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said 32-year-old Brown was with his wife when he placed and paid for an order while at the restaurant on Evergreen Road near Civic Center Drive, around 6:50 p.m. Friday. He then asked for extra guacamole. A female employee gave him some guacamole, but Brown thought it was too small of a portion and called her a b***h.

from the kitchen to calm her down. That's when Brown allegedly went behind the counter and started bagging up his food.

While behind the counter, Barren said Brown filled a cup with guacamole. After a 21-year-old employee saw this, he knocked the guacamole out of Brown's hand. Brown then grabbed the victim by the neck and slammed him into a refrigerator.

A fight ensued as employees tried to get Brown to leave Chipotle. Brown, who has a valid CPL, pulled out a gun and shot the 21-year-old employee once in the knee.

Highs will again reach 70 today, under mostly sunny skies.

What else we're watching

Chase to allow advertisers to target bank customers based on their purchasing history

Chase is implementing a new service that lets advertisers market to consumers with targeted ads and discounts based on their spending habits.

The New York-based financial institution tells FOX Business that Chase Media Solutions is the first bank-led platform of its kind. The company explains that the benefits include the ability for businesses to target customers based on their purchase history, a better return on investment for advertising, and a verified audience.

According to the Wall Street Journal, this advertising initiative doesn’t involve selling ad spots on its app or in its branches and only charges merchants a fee when a customer uses a deal to make a purchase.