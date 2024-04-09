Man shot in Warren after intervening in argument at Detroit party; suspect charged

article

A fight at a party in Detroit over the weekend continued into Warren, where a man was shot multiple times.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 37-year-old Derrick King and his girlfriend got into an argument at a party on Saturday morning. A 24-year-old man intervened and started fighting with King. During that fight, King's girlfriend yelled that he may have her registered gun, and the three all then left.

The girlfriend went to the home she shares with King in the 13700 block of Couwlier Avenue in Warren and stayed in her vehicle as King arrived at the home on his motorcycle. Moments later, the victim pulled in of the house and got out of his vehicle while King was standing in the driveway.

The prosecutor's office said the victim and King began fighting and then separated. As the victim started backing up, King allegedly fired 12 rounds at him. The victim is listed in critical condition.

"The alleged twelve shots fired at an unarmed man walking away, shows a total disregard for human life. We will not tolerate this behavior in Macomb County," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

King is now charged with assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is charged as a habitual offender, third offense.

His bond was set at $300,000 cash/surety, no 10%.