Customers' car rental woes • Man saved after falling from Ambassador Bridge • Attack suspect gets $5.5M bond

Sam Zahr is not a felon.

"I am not a felon," he said.

But some customers of his luxury car rental and limo business say he won't give them back their deposits.

Some say he tricks them out of the fancy-pants cars they reserved - right before their events.

Others say he changes his company name to baffle them.

Some say his employees run defense protecting Zahr - and when they do get to talk to him some say, he's just mean.

"He starts yelling and screaming, and he wants to fist fight with me," said former customer Hafez.

Featured article

Boat captain saves worker who fell from Ambassador Bridge

A boat captain rescued a worker Wednesday after he fell about 150 feet from the Ambassador Bridge into the Detroit River.

"The force of the impact had ripped most of his clothes off of him," said Mail Boat Capt. Sam Buchanan. "His work boots were still on him and his pants were around his ankles and he had his T-shirt on."

People in a nearby park pointed out where the worker was as Buchanan and his crew members maneuvered to the man and pulled him from the water.

Buchanan said the man was in the water for about three minutes before they were able to get to him and get him to safety.

"We train to do this all the time. We’re in the business of delivering mail and packages and we’re also the pilot boat here in Detroit," he said. "So we deliver a lot of folks between the shore and the ships that go by so we are constantly practicing man overboard drills."

Featured article

Detroit Board of Police Commissioners member caught with sex worker

After Detroit Police Commissioner Bryan Ferguson was allegedly caught with a sex worker, he says it was all a misunderstanding.

Special operations with the Wayne County Sheriff's office said they saw a sex worker performing an act on Ferguson. He allegedly told the deputies that he was a police commissioner before he was ticketed and his vehicle was towed.

However, after the situation became public, Ferguson denied the allegations and claimed the woman unexpectedly jumped into his truck.

He released a statement saying the allegations against him are false. He is stepping back from board meetings for now.

Featured article

Bond set at $5.5M for suspect in Target attack, Detroit murder

A suspect accused of attacking a woman in the parking lot of a Troy Target store and murdering a woman in Detroit received a $5.5 million bond Wednesday.

That bond was set for charges only relating to the attack, including strangulation, unlawful imprisonment, and aggravated assault, not the murder. Andrew Hall hasn't been arraigned in connection with the murder yet.

Hall is first accused of punching a woman in the Target parking lot and pulling a gun on her Friday. Thanks to a bystander who intervened, she was able to escape.

He then allegedly killed a woman and left her body behind a Detroit building early Tuesday, prompting a manhunt that ended later that day.

Featured article

18-year-old murdered while picking up food

The family of an 18-year-old who was murdered while picking up food in Detroit want the violence to end.

Khalil Allen's family said he was driving to get food from a Coney Island on Tuesday when someone shot him on West McNichols near the Southfield Freeway.

"Our entire family, we are just so proud of him, and the precious gift Khalil had, for society and the world," said Shushanna Shakur, his great-aunt. "And it was in the blink of an eye, gone."

Allen had plans to start college next month. Now, his family is planning his funeral instead.

Featured article

What else we're watching

Aerial footage shows railroad tracks suspended in air after Vermont flooding wipes out trestle

Excessive rainfall in one Vermont town triggered flash flooding that caused a railroad trestle to collapse.

The dangerous flooding overwhelmed entire towns, like Ludlow, on Monday. The community in Windsor County was one of the hardest hit areas after several inches of rain fell across the state.

Aerial footage by Pat Moore showed a huge gorge that formed under the nearly 100 yards of train tracks that collapsed into the raging waters below.

Read more here.