Customers deal with grape shortages, higher prices -- Here's why

Have you gone to buy grapes recently, only to find the shelves barren? Or maybe there were grapes in stock, but the price was more than you're used to paying.

In some grocery stores, grapes are limited or the prices are way up.

"The situation right now with grapes is that there's not a lot of them available, and the price is higher than it normally would be," Dean Calkins a produce worker at Holiday Market.

At Holiday Market in Royal Oak, grapes are currently priced at $5.99 per pound.

"Usually we try to be around $3.99 a pound, occasionally we have to bump it up to $4.49 per pound," Calkins said. "We decided that we would rather have them at a higher price than just eliminate them."

While the price is more than what the grocer usually charges, it is something they say is out of their control.

"There was flooding in California and then also it happens to be between growing regions. Normally we go from Peru in the winter and spring into California in the later spring and summer, and that’s what’s happening right now. Flooding didn't help matters," Calkins said. "Unfortunately it’s costing us more to bring them in as well. Just a bad situation all around."

Some are wondering if the grape issue will impact the price of other products made from the fruit, such as wine.

"It shouldn’t have much of an effect, at least not yet. Raisins don’t take as long to produce and wine takes a fairly lengthy time to produce," Calkins said.

The price of grapes is expected to go down soon.

"Probably in about three to four weeks we should stabilize. The North American crop will me much more available and ready,"


