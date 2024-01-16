Dangerous cold remains • Metro Detroit school closings • Evidence in Samantha Woll murder to be unveiled

Dangerous cold continues to grip Michigan.

In Metro Detroit, Tuesday starts with single-digit temperatures and wind chills below zero. Highs will rise to about 12 degrees. By 6 p.m., it's back to the single digits.

A Wind Chill Advisory starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Monroe, St. Clair, Livingston, and Lapeer counties. It will be in effect until noon on Wednesday. Wind chills could dip to -20 during this time.

When temperatures are this cold, frost bite can set in in minutes.

The cold sticks around, with temperatures staying below freezing, and at times in the single digits, for at least the next week.

"If you can minimize your time outside, that is your best option," said Dr. Jason N. Vieder, with Henry Ford Health.

However, if you must be outside, Vieder has some tips for staying safe and warm.

"The inner layer, the layer closest to our skin, you want to wear something that can move moisture away from our skin," he said. "Moisture accelerates the damage that cold to us, so you really want to stay dry."

Hundreds of schools closed

Many students will spend the day at home due to the dangerous cold in Metro Detroit.

Some districts called school off on Monday due to the forecast, while others continue to trickle in this morning.

Bitter cold wind chills have created unsafe conditions for students who walk to school or must wait for the bus, as even a few minutes in this weather can prove to be dangerous.

Based on the forecast, some students could also get Tuesday off because of the cold. Wind chills between Tuesday into Wednesday could dip as low as -25, while actual temperatures will not make it out of the single-digits.

Evidence in Samantha Woll murder to be unveiled

Evidence about the murder of prominent Detroit Jewish leader Samantha Woll will be presented Tuesday during a court hearing for accused killer Michael Jackson-Bolanos.

Woll was found stabbed to death outside her home in October.

Jackson-Bolanos was tied to Woll's murder after investigators linked him to a number of larcenies in the area of Joliet Place, the neighborhood where the victim lived. Detroit Police Chief James White said officers were aware "a number of things about him" before charging him.

Attorney Brian Brown, who is representing Jackson-Bolanos, previously said there is no evidence supporting his client's involvement in Woll's death.

On Tuesday, Assistant Prosecutor Ryan Elsey plans on calling 12 witnesses during a "lengthy exam", he said during a probable cause conference on Jan. 3.

Stellantis lays off hundreds of temp workers

Hundreds of Stellantis temporary workers at the Warren Truck Plant recently found out they are off the job.

"It makes me angry. I feel hurt. I feel devastated. The company sent out a letter stating that certain supplementals would be terminated due to poor performance and attendance issues," said Amy WIlmoth, one of the workers. "I personally have a perfect track record with the company."

The news came in a phone call from the company, which informed her she was no longer needed at her job. She's one of many others who heard the same news.

"I feel like my whole world was ripped from underneath me all at once. I was not expecting to get that kind of news," she said Monday.

Stellantis told FOX 2 in a statement it had laid off 539 temporary workers nationwide as part of a regular analysis of staffing levels. Wilmoth was one of those workers.

The statement included "This action will help improve the efficiency, productivity, and market competitiveness of our facilities as we implement our Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan."

Part of Wilmoth's feelings of betrayal are also directed at the UAW, the organization she picketed alongside during the union's strike against the Big 3 automakers.

Great Lakes Crossing smash-and-grab caught on camera

Thieves were caught on video taking sledgehammers to jewelry cases at Helzberg Diamonds at Great Lakes Crossing over the weekend.

After the panic died down, the thieves were gone and had made off with about $11,000 worth of jewelry.

"Smash-and-grabs are very dynamic and jarring for people that witness them," said Captain Josh Jones with Troy police.

A mall in Jones's city was also the victim of a jewelry smash-and-grab back in 2022. Thieves smashed cases at a jewelry store inside Oakland Mall and filled their backpacks with items.

Those suspects were caught. Auburn Hills police hope the Great Lakes Crossing crime has the same result.

Daily Forecast

Temperatures continue to remain low, with wind chills below zero.

Bryan Kohberger case: Idaho judge makes 'family tree' DNA disclosure decision

Idaho prosecutors will have to turn over some genetic genealogy evidence used in the Bryan Kohberger investigation, the judge has decided.

The extent of the discovery disclosure is unclear, with a gag order on the case and the specifics filed under seal.

In a public filing, Judge John Judge wrote that after reviewing the disputed evidence, "a portion" should be shared with Kohberger's defense team.

"The specific material to be provided is set forth in a sealed order to protect the privacy of the IGG (investigative genetic genealogy) information, including individuals on the family tree," Judge wrote.

Read more here.