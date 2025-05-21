Danielle Stislicki murder: Suspect Floyd Galloway Jr. due in court for pre-trial

article

Floyd Galloway Jr., the man charged with murder in connection with Danielle Stislicki's death, will appear in court Wednesday for a pre-trial, almost nine years after the Farmington Hills woman disappeared.

The trial has been delayed numerous times since Galloway was charged with murder more than six years ago. These delays were spurred as the defense contested evidence in the case.

Stislicki, 28, was last seen leaving her job in Southfield in December 2016. The next morning, her 2015 Jeep Renegade was found parked outside her apartment at Independence Green Apartments near Halsted and Grand River in Farmington Hills.

Galloway was a former security guard where Stislicki worked, and was considered a person of interest in her disappearance long before he was charged with murder.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office denied charges against Galloway for Stislicki's murder multiple times, but in April 2019, Attorney General Dana Nessel's office took over the case and ultimately charged him with her murder.

Stislicki's body has never been located.

Galloway is currently in prison for an unrelated crime - an attempted rape of a jogger at Hines Park in Waybe County in September 2016.

He was sentenced to 6-35 years in prison after entering a plea to charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, criminal sexual conduct, and kidnapping. The earliest he could be released is 2033.