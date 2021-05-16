Day 2 of protest take place in Dearborn following the violence against Palestinians.

Protesters gathered on Sunday at the Dearborn Civic center on Michigan Avenue to continue to call an end to violence in the middle east, organizers say.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks would continue saying Isreal wants to "levy a heavy price against the militant group HAMAS."

"We are standing here in Detroit, in Dearborn, in Michigan, and from all over. We are here to send a message that it is time to stop this violence," said one protestor.

Some protestors say they are encouraged by the rallies, while others are not.

"There is definitely no hope...they just don't care this little 3-hour protest is not going to do anything, we need to be in the streets every single day until they hear us, "another protester says.

