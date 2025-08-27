'So senseless, so tragic': Deadly Detroit pool party stabbing leads to charges against man

article

The Brief A man accused of stabbing four people at a Detroit pool party was charged Tuesday. Martisha Payne and Jakirea Williams were killed, while two other people suffered non-fatal injuries. Suspect Daiwan Hopson was on parole at the time, so he is currently in Michigan Department of Corrections custody.



A man accused of stabbing four people at a Detroit pool party earlier this month, killing two, is now facing charges for the crime.

Daiwan Lemane Hopson, 31, was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of assault with intent to murder.

The backstory:

Police were called to the 18500 block of Fleming Street just before 10 p.m. Aug. 9 on reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they discovered four victims. Two of those victims, Martisha Payne, 25, of Detroit, and Jakirea Williams, 31, of Chesterfield, later died from their injuries, while a 31-year-old Pontiac man and 40-year-old Detroit man suffered non-fatal stab wounds.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Hopson and the 40-year-old victim were involved in an argument in the backyard where the party was being held when Hopson allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man multiple times.

Related article

The fight then spilled into the front yard, where Hopson allegedly stabbed the three other victims before fleeing.

Hopson was arrested Aug. 15.

"What started out as a friendly family and friends end of the summer gathering turned deadly with four people stabbed. Two succumbed to their injuries. A disagreement. A quick escalation. An introduction of a deadly weapon. And then multiple deaths. So senseless. So tragic. And so very violent," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Dig deeper:

Hopson was on parole for assault with attempt to do great bodily harm at the time of the alleged murders, so he was returned to the custody of the Michigan Department of Corrections. He is currently in Jackson, according to records, and Wayne County is making arrangements for him to be transferred to Detroit to be arraigned on the charges.