Deadly officer-involved shooting leaves 1 dead during drag racing scene in Detroit

One man is dead after being shot by Detroit police following a collision with undercover officers during a drag racing scene on the city's east side Monday morning.

Suspects in a stolen blue Dodge Charger had been doing donuts where several hundred people had gathered around 12:30 a.m. when one of them crashed into an unmarked police vehicle.

One of the passengers got out of the car and pointed a gun at the police. The officer shot the suspect in fear he could be harmed.

"It's just tragic that bad decisions - this kind of activity - could have caused the life of our officers to be taken," said 1st Assistant Chief Todd Bettison. "It ultimately resulted in a young man losing his life."

By 5:15 a.m., the scene had been cleared. But more than 200 people were at the intersection of Milwaukee and E. Grand Boulevard where several people were drag racing and donuts in the street. It's a common place for drag racing, police say.

There were still several tire marks where the drivers had been doing burnouts.

Detroit police have initiated harsher penalties and ramped up resources like extra manpower and overtime shifts to curb illegal street racing. They've even gotten the help of aerial units from Michigan State Police.

But on Monday, it was two undercover police officers capturing footage of the drag racing scene when four people in a stolen blue Charger rammed into their vehicle.

Police open-fired on one of the passengers after they exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm at the officer.

"Our officer was fearing for his life after just being rammed. The passenger exiting with that weapon fired approximately 3-4 shots," said Bettison.

Police are still searching for three other suspects that were in the car at the time of the crash. They fled after the fourth passenger in the vehicle was killed.