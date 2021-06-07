Deadly shooting at Warren house party sparks shock in 'peaceful' neighborhood

Disbelief and shock filled a Warren neighborhood this weekend after an argument at a party Saturday night escalated to a deadly shooting.

The neighborhood is normally a pretty peaceful part of Warren.

But over the weekend, a house known for its parties in the summer had police called to it after a 26-year-old woman died after being shot.

"The shooting - that’s just shocking. I mean this is a quiet neighborhood, nothing goes on in this neighborhood, you know?" said one neighbor who asked not to be named. "It’s peaceful."

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the woman that died had attended a party on Colpaert Drive, near Masonic Boulevard and Schoenherr.

The victim had gotten in an argument with another woman at the party. Police originally believed both left in separate vehicles before one shot the other. However, further investigation from police now points to the shooting happening outside the home.

After the victim left the party, she drove to a nearby 7-Eleven where she called police. However, when authorities arrived, she had already died.

Police said she was shot in the head.

"It’s a horrible thing. The gun violence is awful - it needs to stop. It really needs to stop," said the neighbor.

RELATED: Arrests, assault, and 13 guns confiscated after Greektown brawl

The house where the shooting occurred is known to throw a lot of parties.

"They have parties there all the time when it starts getting warm out. Last year they had a party and this whole block was filled and this is a quiet neighborhood. Nothing ever goes on in this neighborhood."

After the victim left the party, she drove to a nearby 7-Eleven where she called police. However, when authorities arrived, she had already died. (Photo courtesy of Scanner of Warren Facebook page.)

During their investigation, Warren police also uncovered a marijuana grow operation at the home. They arrested one person as a result.

Advertisement

No one is in custody for the shooting.