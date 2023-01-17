Dearborn bank robber caught in port-a-potty sentenced to more than 7 years

article

An Inkster man caught hiding in a port-a-potty after robbing a bank, has been sentenced to 86 months in prison.

Charles William Woolery, 52, was sentenced by by U.S. District Judge Mark A.Goldsmith on Tuesday for robbing the Dearborn Federal Savings Bank on March 2, 2022. Woolery has 14 prior felony convictions. Last August, Woolery, facing up to 20 years, pleaded guilty to the crime in court.

At the bank he implied he had a weapon and gave the teller a note that said to ‘smile’ and hand over money. The note read "SMILE PUT ALL $10-$20-$50-$100 IN BAG NO DYE PACK, NO GPS, DO NOT HIT ALARM TIL I LEAVE OR I WILL KILL EVERYONE."

The teller complied and handed over roughly $1,690 in cash. Video from inside the bank showed a suspect in khaki coveralls, a black beanie, and wearing a black face mask.

Police tracked the suspect with surveillance cameras out of the bank, past a hotel, and into a parking lot. In the parking lot was a green port-a-potty, which police said he entered. Police then surrounded the portable toilet, and he came out and was arrested without further incident.

When he came out, however, he was wearing a blue Lions hoodie and the coveralls were on the floor of the port-a-potty. Police also said they found $1,690 in cash in his hoodie. Police said found a black beanie, black mask, and the note.

Woolery was charged with armed robbery and, when informed of the charges, police said he responded "But I didn't have a gun on me."

"Today’s sentence appropriately takes this defendant’s long criminal history into account," said U.S. Attorney Ison. "Our office stands ready to prosecute individuals who use violence or threats of violence to threaten our community."



