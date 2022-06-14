Dearborn, Detroit school districts to dismiss classes early Wednesday over heat

Some school districts in Southeast Michigan aren't waiting for the heat to turn up before issuing guidance.

Concerns about near-100 degree heat cooking Metro Detroit on Wednesday has prompted alerts from Detroit public schools they'll be dismissing classes early. In Dearborn, school buildings will be closed entirely.

An Excessive Heat Watch is expected to go into effect Wednesday with hazy, hot, and humid conditions expected to turn the heat index up to 105 degrees. Temperatures on Thursday are expected to be hot too, but land Southeast Michigan in the low 90s.

Near-record heat has been expected since the weekend as a heat wave moved through the U.S., breaking records in some southwest states.

When it hits Michigan on Wednesday, plan on temperatures being in the mid-90s.

Detroit public schools will be dismissing classes three hours early from June 15-17. Virtual schooling is exempt from the dismissal. A release from DPSCD says that afterschool events and activities will proceed at the discretion of the principal.

There are no changes to graduation ceremonies this week.

The city of Detroit will often open cooling centers at some of its community buildings when the heat gets too high. Those locations include Adams/Butzel, Farwell, Kemeny, Patton, and Williams recreation centers.