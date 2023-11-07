Dearborn driving school suspended after state finds 6,600+ violations

article

A Dearborn driving school was suspended this month after the state found 6,643 violations during an investigation period.

The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) said a complaint against Epic Driving Education LLC led to an investigation.

Some of the violations found between 2021 and 2023 include:

Failure to provide training records, contracts, and knowledge tests

Failing to verify that students enrolled in a course meet physical and mental requirements for licensure

Failing to ensure students successfully passed a knowledge test prior to issuing a Certificate of Completion

Misrepresenting the quantity and quality of instruction provided for a driver education certificate and/or driver license

As of Nov. 1, owner Ameer Abusalah's authorization to teach driving has been suspended, and the state is working to revoke the authorization.

Hundreds of students attended Epic Driving Education during this time. Now, the state is asking people who attended the driver's education classes to contact the MDOS to determine if their certificates of completion or driver’s licenses are still valid, as the department cannot issue certificates of completion to students who have participated in the courses.

If you took classes with Epic Driving, fill out this form and follow the instructions to send it to the MDOS.

Affected consumers can pursue refunds from Epic Driving Education LLC for services not fulfilled via the bank or credit card used to make the purchase, the state said.

If unable to obtain a refund from the bank or credit card company, consumers may choose to file a claim with the Surety Bond held by Epic Driving Education LLC. Consumers may also file a formal criminal complaint and/or pursue civil litigation.