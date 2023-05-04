Dearborn Heights doctor pleads guilty to using other doctors' IDs to scam Medicare out of $925K+

After a Dearborn Heights doctor was suspended from submitting claims to Medicare in 2015, he allegedly used other doctors' identities to continue to submit these claims.

Authorities say Fares Yasin, 59, kept treating Medicare beneficiaries, and then he fraudulently submitted claims to Medicare by using the names and identification numbers of other doctors, including co-defendant Nura Yasin, so he could receive reimbursement. He is accused of submitting claims for more than $925,000.

Fares Yasin pleaded guilty this week. As part of the guilty plea, he agreed to forfeit approximately $367,000 in cash seized by federal agents during the investigation.

He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced in September.