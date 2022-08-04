Dearborn Heights home invasion suspect caught in the act after 77-year-old victim flees, calls police

article

A home invasion suspect was caught in the act after allegedly breaking into a Dearborn Heights home last week, police said.

Michael Clegg, 33, of Taylor, is charged with armed robbery, first-degree safe breaking, first-degree home invasion, interfering with crime report, possession of a weapon as a felon, and felony firearms, in connection with the July 27 crime.

According to police, a 77-year-old woman was at her home on Evangeline St. south of Cherry Hill when two men alleging they were armed broke in around 6 a.m. The victim fled to a neighbor's home and called 911.

When officers arrived, they saw a vehicle backed into the victim's driveway, and saw Clegg wearing a ski-mask behind the vehicle. He fled on foot before being arrested without incident, police said. He was arraigned Friday and denied bond.

"The teamwork displayed by dispatchers and police officers was exceptional. I am very proud of all of our staff for their coordinated response, but specifically want to recognize Dispatchers Sloan-Demetriou and Barba, and Sgt. Stephens for their actions," said Dearborn Heights Police Chief Jerrod Hart.

Hart said the officers got to the scene in one minute and 45 seconds.

A second person was not caught, but police said they are interviewing a person of interest.

Police said they found two handguns, a face mask and property belonging to the victim in, or near the getaway vehicle. They also found evidence that is being tested at a forensic's lab to help identify the second suspect.