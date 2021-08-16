Dearborn Heights man accused of leading officers on chase in stolen police cruiser before crashing

article

A man is accused of leading Dearborn police on a chase in one of their stolen vehicles before crashing early Friday.

Peter Michael Oleary, 43, of Dearborn Heights, is charged with fleeing and eluding, receiving and concealing stolen property, unlawfully driving away in an automobile, and reckless driving.

Dashcam video: Stolen police cruiser crashes after chase

Police said they were called to a bar in the 22140 block of Outer Drive in Dearborn just before 2 a.m. for a fight in the parking lot. While officers were investigating, Oleary allegedly stole a patrol vehicle and fled.

Police chased the vehicle. That chase ended with a crash at Beaumont Hospital.

Oleary was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond. He is due back in court for a probable cause conference Aug. 27.