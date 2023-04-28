Dearborn Heights man claims Dodge Charger was stolen in carjacking, makes false insurance report, police say

A Dearborn Heights man is accused of lying about a carjacking, so he could make a false report to his car insurance company, police say.

Dearborn police responded to the area of Greenfield and Tireman around 11 p.m. April 13. When they arrived, 21-year-old Hussein Hazim Hashim Al-Kharsan told them that a man carjacked him at knifepoint and stole his Dodge Charger.

Police developed a possible suspect and investigated the report. However, they learned that Al-Kharsan made up the crime and reported it to his insurance company.

"Our investigators work diligently on all cases, especially those related to auto theft, in order to reduce the impact of high vehicle insurance rates on our community. We will continue to aggressively pursue justice against any and all persons who falsely accuse others of serious crimes and decrease the quality of life for our area," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.

Al-Kharsan is charged with false report of a felony and insurance-fraudulent acts. He was released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond while he awaits a May 17 preliminary exam.