Dearborn Heights police officer crashes, flips in Detroit after chase
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Dearborn Heights police officer crashed just after a chase ended early Tuesday.
The officer was pursuing a wanted suspect before the chase was terminated on Plymouth near Ohio on Detroit's west side just after midnight. Then, the officer hit a hydrant a flipped. They suffered minor injuries.
Another driver who was not involved in the chase was also hit. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect escaped.