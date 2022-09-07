Dearborn Heights Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting rider in Detroit

An Uber driver from Dearborn Heights is accused of sexually assaulting a Roseville woman while giving her a ride in Detroit over the summer.

Detroit police responded to the area of Lantz Street and the Chrysler Service Drive around 9 a.m. July 10, where they found the 24-year-old victim lying on the side of the road after Wessam Ali-Karem Al-Thwej allegedly sexually assaulted her.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 37-year-old Al-Thwej is accused of assaulting the woman inside his vehicle before putting her out and fleeing. An investigation led officers to him on Sept. 2.

Al-Thwej is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, and unlawful imprisonment. His bond was set at $250,000 cash/surety bond. If he posts bond, he must wear a GPS tether.

"There is no doubt that ride companies provide a great service, but this case is an example of a requested ride that went horribly wrong. Be careful when you use these services, not every driver can or should be trusted blindly," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Al-Thwej is due back in court Sept. 16 for a probable cause conference.