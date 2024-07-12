Dearborn man charged after Brazilian woman found dead in Washtenaw County

Charges have been issued and an investigation is ongoing after a Brazilian woman was found dead in Washtenaw County last month.

Fareed George Hajjar, 57, of Dearborn, is charged with dead bodies - disinterment and mutilation and concealing the death of an individual in connection with the death of 42-year-old Suzan Barbosa-Ferreira.

Barbosa-Ferreira was found dead along a road in Northfield Township on June 30. Police tracked her last known location to Dearborn. Hajjar was arrested July 9 after investigators linked him to the body found, though they didn't provide details about what led them to him. Hajjar was charged Friday.

"Our officers worked around the clock with Northfield Township to identify, develop a person of interest, and gather sufficient evidence to present the case to the prosecutor’s office. While we have obtained some charges in this case, this continues to be an ongoing and very active investigation," said Dearborn Police Cmdr. Timothy McHale.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2132 or the Northfield Township Police Department at 734-449-9911. Anonymous tips may be submitted through CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP.