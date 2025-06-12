Dearborn man charged for assault, 3-day-long police chase in semi cab

article

The Brief Ali Ahmed Zbib has been arraigned as the suspect in an unusual three-day police pursuit while driving a semi cab. Zbib was originally sought for allegedly assaulting his wife at a residence on the east side of Dearborn on Argyle St. Police sought him for days with numerous chases called off due to safety issues in various cities.



A Dearborn man has been charged in connection with an assault and three-day-long police chase that ended on Monday.

Ali Ahmed Zbib of Dearborn was charged with assaulting his 42-year-old wife, and fleeing from Dearborn police officers.

The backstory:

Zbib, 55, has been charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, malicious destruction of police/fire property, and domestic violence.

The assault took place at 5:45 a.m., at a residence in the 5000 block of Argyle in Dearborn. Police officers were dispatched, searched the area, and located the suspect inside of a commercial truck cab in the 14300 block of Michigan Avenue.

When officers approached the vehicle, Zbib allegedly reversed the truck before pulling forward, striking the officers’ vehicle, and fleeing.

Officers pursued the defendant to the area of Telegraph and Champaign in Taylor before terminating the chase for officer safety.

The semi was spotted again the next day, leading to another pursuit through Warren, Garden City, Westland, and other cities, which was again called off due to safety concerns.

Zbib was apprehended by officers Monday at Eastern Market, at the corner of Market Street.

He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in 19th District Court before Judge Mark Somers and given a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

The probable cause conference is scheduled for June 18, 2025.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and earlier published stories.



