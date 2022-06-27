Dearborn police officer crashes after running stop sign

article

A Dearborn police officer caused a crash Sunday when they ran a stop sign.

Police said the officer was responding to a call about a suspect trying to break into a vehicle in the 7700 block of Kendal. At the intersection of Kendal and Diversey, the officer collided with a civilian.

The officer did not have their signs or sirens activated. The officer and the driver they hit both suffered minor injuries.

"This was an unfortunate accident that demonstrates the importance of following protocols at all times. We are grateful that both drivers are safe, and we have initiated an internal process to review and correct the action," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said.