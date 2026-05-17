Dearborn police seeking help locating missing 13-year-old boy

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The Dearborn Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen boy.

Ali Alsaadi, 13, who was last seen near the 2700 block of Pardee Street on May 13, is described as an Arab boy with medium-length black curly hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.



At the time he was last seen, Ali was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and dark blue gym shoes.

"The safety and well-being of our children is our top priority," Police Chief Issa Shahin said. "We are asking the community to remain alert and contact the Dearborn Police Department immediately if they have any information that could assist investigators in locating Ali safely."



The Dearborn Police Department is actively investigating and asking anyone with information regarding Ali’s whereabouts to contact police immediately.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.