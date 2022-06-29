Dearborn sisters suffer broken bones, concussion after speeding driver hits them

Two girls were trying to cross a Dearborn road Sunday when a speeding driver hit them and fled.

Surveillance video from a home shows that the girls, 5 and 7, were holding hands when a white Pontiac Grand Prix hit them on Ross near Banner.

Police said after hitting the girls, the suspect got out of his car, moved them, then left.

Photos courtesy Dearborn police.

"At no time did he attempt to call 911 or render aide to the children that were injured, and of course that is totally unacceptable," said Dearborn Police Cpl Dan Bartok.

The 5-year-old girl's leg and femur were broken, while the 7-year-old suffered a concussion.

"This is a tragedy that we don't want to happen again we will find this person and resolve this issue," Bartok said.

Neighbors said there is a lot of construction in the area, so drivers cut and speed through the area.

"We really need the public's help to identify the person and the vehicle," Bartok said.

The Grand Prix had a temporary license tag in the upper left corner of the back window.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-943-2240.