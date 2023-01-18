Dearborn woman found not guilty in daycare shooting where toddler wounded 2 others with unsecured gun

article

A Dearborn woman has been found not guilty in a 2017 case where two toddlers were shot in an illegal daycare.

Samantha Eubanks, 37, was found not guilty Friday by a bench trial in the case where their 3-year-old son found an unsecured gun and shot two other 3-year-olds - one in the head and the other in the shoulder.

The Eubanks family was accused of running an unlicensed daycare from their home, located in the 3600 block of Harding, and would watch children for friends and family during the day. Police found multiple guns inside the home.

Her husband, Timothy Eubanks, pleaded guilty in 2018 to six charges of second-degree child abuse for the shooting and served two years of probation.

According to the prosecutor's office, both defendants are alleged to have knowingly left two handguns unsecured, knowing the guns could endanger the children.

The mother of the child wounded in the face spoke to FOX 2 at the time of Timothy Eubanks' sentencing. She said the bullet that passed through the boy's shoulder hit the other boy in the face.

The bullet entered just above his left eye and exited out the back of his skull. He lost his eye and has had several reconstructive surgeries already.

Timothy Eubanks could have spent several years in prison but was spared prison time. Judge Cynthia Hathaway said she wanted him in public to inform people about household gun safety.

