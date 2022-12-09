Death of 10-year-old from flu, raises 'triple-demic' concerns by parents, doctors

A 10-year-old Southgate boy died after contracting the flu and developing other complications, causing concern for parents across Metro Detroit.

Dylan Witt started to feel sick late last week, was taken to doctor Monday. He felt worse, was taken to the emergency room where his organs started to fail and went septic, his family said.

Doctors say contracting the flu virus can lead to other complications.

"You can get Steph pneumonia, MRSA, that is commonly seen after flu," said Dr. Matthew Sims, Corewell Health East. "And there’s a fungus that can be associated with flu sometimes."

The tragedy of Witt's death comes as Van Dyke Public Schools in Macomb County were closed Friday after administrators decided to shut the doors for a deep cleaning to take place after the spread of too many illnesses.

In a statement, the Macomb County Health Officials said in part

"We are definitely aware of the presence of RSV, flu, and COVID-19 in Macomb County and strongly recommend prevention strategies."

Those strategies include proper handwashing and covering your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.

But doctors say getting vaccinated with both the Covid and flu vaccine, provides the ultimate protection.

"It’s been shown very clearly that it protects people, it saves lives, prevents hospitalization, and it prevents death," said Sims.

Parents say the volume of illnesses hitting school communities has their concerns and they’re doing everything to keep their families safe.

"We're just trying to socially distance ourselves as much as we can," said Frank Barczewski, whose son attends the same Creative Montessori Academy Witt attended. "And if we know of anyone who is sick stay away from them, really.

"I just hope everyone makes it through the holiday safe, and just get your shots."

Dylan Witt



