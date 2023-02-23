Death of dogs from live wires highlights dangers of downed power lines

Several pet owners are mourning their dogs who were electrocuted to death in Detroit after Wednesday's ice storm took power lines down.

"He called me about 10 minutes to eight told me his dog was dead," Mary Greenlaw said. "He cried when we took her to the Humane Society."

Greenlaw said her loved one got home from work and let his four dogs outside. One of the dogs, Star, was killed by a live wire.

Other dogs were also killed by wires taken down around the area, including a Detroit family's two pets who came in contact with a downed line.

"My dog was on fire," said a woman who did not want to be identified. "I had to send my kids in the house."

The deaths highlight the dangers downed wires pose to both humans and pets. In Southwest Michigan, a firefighter was killed by a live wire Wednesday.

DTE Energy estimated Thursday morning that there were about 3,200 wires down, meaning that people need to be careful and check their yards before letting pets outside.

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

Find more safety tips here.