Southwest Michigan firefighter killed by downed wire

A downed power line in Southwest Michigan killed a firefighter Wednesday evening.

Paw Paw firefighters were working in Almena Township just before 5:45 p.m. after winter weather took down the line in 42000 block of 30th Street.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, the firefighter was killed by a live wire. They were not at fault, and authorities said more information will be provided later.

Check the latest power outage numbers here.

Wires are around across the state, including in Southeast Michigan. Crews spent the night responding to downed lines and power outages from the icy rain and sleet that pelted the area for much of the day.

If there is an emergency, such as a fire or you see a power line on an unoccupied car, first call 911 then call the power company. DTE Energy can be reached at 800-477-4747. Consumers Energy can be reached at 800-477-5050.

Find more safety tips here.