Slowly but surely, the Joe Louis Greenway is coming together.

On Monday, officials announced the latest addition to the urban trail, which has replaced the old La Choy food plant site. A portion of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act helped fund the blighted factory's demolition to make way for the new greenway.

Located at 8100 Schoolcraft, the site is north of I-96.

"Where folks once saw blight, they're beginning to see beauty," said Detroit City Council Representative Fred Durhal III at the conference.

Durhal was one of multiple speakers who commented on the development of the trail. Though the city is only three years into the 10-year construction period, portions are being completed a few miles at a time.

Though gradual, each new stretch of pavement further extends what will one day be nearly 30 miles of pathway open to cycling and walking.

"This 29.7 mile project is more than just a path. It is a testament to our commitment--to our leadership's commitment, to enhancing the quality of life for all Detroiters and beyond," said Joe Louis Greenway Partnership Executive Director Leona Medley, "It is about fostering health and wellness and an improved life for all residents and visitors to our city."

Health and wellness remain a focal point when it comes to the new greenway.

Part of the selling point for the greenway has been offering Wayne County more green space, which is shown to improve a city's vitality with soft benefits like lowering temperatures and boosting the community.

Warren Evans, the county executive, grew up six blocks away from the old La Choy site, but can already envision the finished product.

The project has been picking up speed over the last few years, much of the thanks going to $90 million in contributed funds from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The money will go towards demolition as the trail continues to evolve.

In total, the initiative will take an estimated $400 million to complete.