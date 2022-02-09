Deputies looking for man accused of killing girlfriend's uncle at Pontiac apartment

article

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an 18-year-old man who is accused of killing his girlfriend's uncle Monday in Pontiac.

Stanford Clirteese Sharp Jr. is accused of shooting 32-year-old Antonio Lee Mayes to death at Phoenix Place Apartments on Woodward Avenue.

According to authorities, Mayes' sister called deputies just after 12:40 p.m. Tuesday to report that her 17-year-old daughter’s boyfriend had shot him.

The shooting happened at Mayes' mother's apartment, but she was not home at the time. She told deputies that Sharp killed Mayes on Monday night.

A reward of up to $2,000 is offered for information leading to Sharp’s arrest. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.