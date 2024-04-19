Dequindre Cut clean-up happening this Earth Day

While the Detroit Riverfront and the growing patchwork of trails that meander through the city grows, the task of keeping the community space clean will continue.

To help celebrate Earth Day this year, the Detroit Riverfront Conervancy will help lead a clean-up of the Dequindre Cut, one of the paved trails that moves through the city.

Along with the conservancy, the veterans group Mission Continues will be assisting in the clean-up, and others are invited to help assist. Over the winter, litter collects in the Dequindre Cut, sticking around until events like what's scheduled for April 20 take place. It's set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday.

Open in May 2009, the two-mile greenway was among the beginning segments of a growing network of urban recreational paths throughout Detroit. Once complete, it'll be part of a nearly-30 mile-path that will include the Detroit Riverfront, as well as parts of Highland Park and Hamtramck.

Mostly located below the street, the Dequindre Cut runs along St. Aubin Street, between Mack Avenue and Atwater Street. That's partly why trash manages to collect along the pathway.

For more information on the clean-up event, check out this link here.