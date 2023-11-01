Gateway to Joe Louis Greenway opens on Detroit's west side

article

Another portion of the Joe Louis Greenway opened this week after a ribbon cutting unveiling the West Warren Gateway.

The $6 million project opened on Tuesday and includes a four-acre park with a playground, a pavilion, and accessible parking.

Located just west of Central Avenue on the border of Detroit and Dearborn, the portion of the city was blight-ridden before being incorporated into the 27.5-mile paved trail network being construction around the city.

"Just a few years ago, you were looking at abandoned railway line, a lot of debris. We have pulled, I'm not exaggerating 23,000 abandoned tires," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "That's what this neighborhood deserves. You deserve one of the great recreation centers."

The trailhead was a prime dumping ground for years before construction started in 2021. It's the first constructed trailhead of the Joe Louis Greenway and will also connect to the three parks in east Dearborn.

In October, the city opened another portion of the greenway along the Detroit River at the former Uniroyal site. The Uniroyal Promenade Connects more walking trails to Belle Isle. Another portion of the project started in Highland Park earlier this year.