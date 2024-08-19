Detroit 8-year-old grazed in drive-by shooting Monday morning

An 8-year-old was fortunate to only leave the hospital with staples in his head after a bullet grazed him early Monday morning.

But for the family of Isiah and the city's latest victim to be injured by gunfire, it's a tragedy that he should have even encountered violence on that scale.

"This is still baby - he 8," one family member said. "He ain’t experience nothing in life. "

They told FOX 2 that it was by the grace of God their child was still okay - but it's not okay for someone so young to end up in a dangerous ordeal like that.

"It’s not okay. These are little children. These are babies in this house so whatever beef y'all have in the streets, leave it in the streets," said the family member, who asked to not be identified.

According to Detroit Police Department chief James White, six shots were fired into a home on Fairmont Street on Detroit's east side around 5:30 a.m. on Monday. Someone had driven by and started shooting at the home.

It's the second time in less than six months the home has been shot up.

Relatives believes it was one of their teenage family members who occasionally spends time at the home who was being targeted. Four other kids were sleeping in the house at the time of the shooting.

"We’re confident that we’re going to get some camera assets," White said. "We’re also confident that we gonna get these people off the streets, it's just going to take us some time to pull it all together."