Detroit activist, writer John Sinclair dies at 82

Detroit activist and writer John Sinclair has died, his publicist confirmed Tuesday.

He died of congestive heart failure.

Sinclair, 82, was born in Flint and raised in Davison. He held many roles in his life, and was known for his civil rights activism, pushes for legalized marijuana, and writing.

Among his notable accomplishments, Sinclair founded the Detroit Artists Workshop, managed the MC-5, formed the White Panther Party, produced the Ann Arbor Blues & Jazz Festival, and more.

Sinclair's crusade for legal marijuana also included a three-year stint in prison for possessing marijuana. Back in 2020, Sinclair described how his story caught the attention of John Lennon.

The Beatle wrote a song for Sinclair and, two days later, Sinclair was let out of prison.