Detroit approves new restaurant grading system

By and Amber Ainsworth
Published  June 12, 2024 6:42am EDT
Detroit will unveil a grading system for restaurants city-wide later this year after a pilot run last year. Restaurants that pass inspections will get a green placard, while those that fail will have to display a red card.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new way to know if a restaurant passed its health inspection is coming to Detroit.

The city council unanimously passed the Dining With Confidence ordinance this week after a pilot program that started last year.

When the ordinance goes into effect in six months, restaurants must post a color-coded sign outside their business. Green would mean they passed their last health inspection and are good to go. Red would mean the health department shut the restaurant down.

This sign system is designed to increase transparency and make diners feel more comfortable when they eat out.

City council voted down a similar ordinance in 2022. That program, if passed, would have included yellow signs for restaurants that were in the process of correcting violations. Some argued that the requirement would be too burdensome on restaurant owners.

After that proposal failed, the city started a voluntary pilot program that issued green placards to compliant eateries. 

