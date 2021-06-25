Detroit area weekend weather: watching for severe weather, flooding likely

After several beautiful weekends in Metro Detroit, we are finally paying the price with a wet weekend ahead of us. And to get an idea of what we'll expect every day, look at Friday. Then copy and paste that.

By the time we hit the end of Sunday, we could see up to three inches of rain, particularly in areas on the Ohio border, and possibly more.

Here's what we're looking at for every day this weekend.

Around midmorning, the rain started falling in the area - torrentially. In some part of Monroe County, three inches of rain was already spotted in multiple places along I-75. And that was by 11:30 a.m.!

And it's not over. The big rainstorm stretches all the back into Champaign, Illinois, so this is not over.

Throughout the afternoon, FOX Futurecast shows some development of thunderstorms around 3, 4, or 5 p.m. before we see a break until Saturday morning.

If you find yourself under a thunderstorm Friday afternoon, expect a brief, but torrential rain that could cause street flooding and ponding.

If you've got events planned this weekend, well, hopefully, they're inside or under a shelter.

Lots of events are taking place today including Jobbie Nooner on Gull Island in Lake St. Clair – keep in mind that the last place you want to be is on a boat especially if lightning and thunder are nearby.

Our Detroit Tigers are expected to take the field at Comerica Park at 7:10 pm, and by that point, we’re forecasting scattered rain and storms which could delay/postpone the game.

As for Saturday, well, when you get out of bed Saturday morning, you may want to just stay inside as the rain will start around midmorning. With thunderstorms popping up throughout the day on Saturday.

It's going to be a lot like Friday as an area of low pressure is dragging through a slow-moving frontal boundary on Saturday, waves of showers and storms are expected to fire up along that boundary from start to finish on Saturday. Plan on rain and storms through the day with temps in the low to mid-80s.

By Sunday, it will be more of the same but the rain will start to really push out a bit by the end of the day.

Rainfall totals by 5 p.m. on Sunday could exceed between 1 and 3 inches, particularly in southern counties where 3.65 inches of rain is possible in Adrian. In Detroit, we're looking at 2.55, Macomb is looking at 2.65 inches, while Pontiac will likely get a bit more than 2 inches.

See what we mean? Wet.

Flooding could be an issue from Saturday evening into early Sunday. Double-check to make sure your sump pumps are working properly, and that the drainage areas in your streets are clear of debris.

As for next week? Well, the rain may eventually push out but isolated rain showers are possible through at least next Thursday.