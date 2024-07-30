Detroit Auto Show 2025 dates announced as event returns to traditional January timeslot

The Detroit Auto Show has announced the schedule for its 11-day car show, which will be the first in five years to be held in January.

While historically hosted in the winter, the auto show took place in September the past two years after taking a hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Beginning in 2025, the iconic car show will begin with the media day and charity preview on Jan. 10. This will come on the heels of the annual National Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year Award announcement.

From there, the public will be invited to see the show on Jan. 11.

In returning to its traditional timing in January, organizers previously told FOX 2 that customers preferred the auto show at the beginning of the year.

"As we reimagine the show, we’re being agile about scheduling events to meet the needs and preferences of key stakeholders," Detroit Auto Show Co-Executive Director Rod Alberts said. "OEMs and show partners will have the opportunity to directly reach out to customers with product announcements during the public show or have media- and industry-focused events as in the past."

Visit detroitautoshow.com for more information.

Media Day - Jan. 10

The Detroit Auto Show will start with Media Day on Jan. 10.

In addition to the NACTOY award announcements, there will also be EyesOn Design Awards, which will be handed out to models with "exceptional design" that have debuted over the past year.

After presentations, the Detroit Economic Club's annual Auto Show luncheon will take place.

Charity Preview - Jan. 10

The final event of the first day of the auto show will be the Charity Preview, which helps raise money for children's charity in Southeast Michigan.

Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 14 later this year.

Public Show - Jan. 11-20

The public will be invited to attend the auto show for 10 days, beginning on Jan. 11. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 14.

Industry Days - Jan. 15-16

The two-day event showcases some of the infrastructure behind the auto industry, including mobility and technology companies that are increasingly a part of the car world.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, - Jan 20

There will also be special programming on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.