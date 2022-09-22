Detroit boxer Isiah Jones' brother charged with his murder

article

The brother of Isiah Jones is facing charges after the Detroit boxer was murdered Monday.

Timothy Lyman, 30, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm after he allegedly shot 28-year-old Jones.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, the brothers were arguing at a home in the 9380 block of Stout around 6:30 p.m. when the argument escalated. Lyman is accused of shooting Jones in the face and fleeing.

Lyman was arrested Wednesday.