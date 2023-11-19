Detroit Casino Council ratifies agreement with Hollywood & MotorCity; strike continues at MGM

Union members affiliated with the Detroit Casino Council at Hollywood Casino and MotorCity Casino have voted to ratify a new contract on Sunday.

The ratification triggers the end of the 34-day strike at both properties. Union members at MGM Grand Casino voted to reject the proposed deal and will continue to strike.

The five-year tentative agreements with Hollywood Casino at Greektown and MotorCity Casino cover 2800 employees and include the largest wage increases ever negotiated in the Detroit casino industry’s 23-year history.

Upon ratification, workers will receive an immediate $3 an-hour raise and $5 an hour total raises over the life of the contract, according to the DCC.

On Oct. 17, unionized casino workers at MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino, and Hollywood Casino at Greektown launched a wall-to-wall strike affecting 3700 casino workers, including dealers, housekeepers and other cleaning staff, food and beverage workers, valets, engineers, and more.

Here is what the new contract consists of, according to DCC:

Winning the largest wage increases ever negotiated in the history of the Detroit casino industry, including a $3/hr. raise up front (average 18% wage increase in Year One), $5/hr. over the life of the contract

Protecting the healthcare standard with no increased costs to employees or plan changes

Reducing workloads in housekeeping and other classifications that have resulted from 1500 fewer workers post pandemic

401k employer match program up to $1,000 in Year Two

Paid Juneteenth Holiday

