Detroit crime stats: Police to highlight 2023 numbers, including fewest homicides since 1966

Last year, Detroit saw the fewest number of murders since 1966.

The city recorded 252 homicides in 2023, according to data from the Detroit Police Department. In 2022, there were 308 homicides. Overall, the data shows a 1.6% decline in crime rates in Detroit from 2022 to 2023.

"In my time on the job, the first 16 years, we averaged 544 homicides a year. Every two days, three people were murdered in the city of Detoit. In the last 16 years, about 345," said Steve Dolunt, a retired DPD assistant chief.

Related article

Last month, the city also noted that carjackings were down 36% and non-fatal shootings were down 13% from January 2023 through November 2023, compared to the same time in 2022.

Police and city leaders are set to expand on 2023 crime stats during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

They will also highlight what they say helped get to this point. This includes community partnerships, and tools such as Project Greenlight and ShotSpotter.

FOX 2 plans to stream the press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday.