Detroit dad critically hurt on electric scooter recovering a year later

More than a year ago, Hope Jones and Deongelo Royal were riding electric scooters in Detroit when they were hit by a Chrysler 300 and the driver sped off. The suspect was later arrested but Royal's life has been changed forever.

Jones and Royal were riding electric scooters on the city's west side when the car hit them. The driver, later identified as Larond Rogan, was caught and charged.

"That day - it was life changing. It was definitely something God put in front of us and made us deal with," Jones said.

Royal took the brunt of the blow and is now paralyzed. Jones credits him for saving her life and that of their unborn child.

Jones was pregnant with the couple's second child and said he's had to deal with an amputation, other medical issues, and has lost mobility from the waist down.

"He not only saved our life, but we got our 5-month-old son. I’ve watched videos from him fighting for his life, to him coding, to him sitting up again," Jones said. "It was definitely a life-changing day but I just thank God we're still here."

Things have changed dramatically for the family who is still waiting for justice after Rogan was caught.

Her next court date is a final conference and is scheduled for August. But until the case concludes the family has to wait and wonder, while they also deal with tremendous challenges.