Detroit daycare center plagued with break-ins from same suspect - despite Green Light cameras

Take a good look at this burglar said to be targeting a Detroit daycare center.

"So this is the window he came in Monday morning," said Denise Lomax.

Lomax owns Childstar Development and showed FOX 2 where the man broke into her daycare center on the city’s west side Monday morning.

FOX 2: "Have you guys been able to see his getaway car on camera?"

"Yeah the (DDOT) bus. He comes on the bus," she said.

Lomax says the same guy tried to break in back in March, and he actually got inside two months earlier in January.

"I understand that he was able to get some petty cash. milk money," she said. "We have to make sure the kids have enough milk."

FOX 2: "He took the kids’ milk money?"

"He took the children’s milk money," she said.

About $150, but Lomax says it’s all costing her peace of mind considering she spent thousands to set up Project Green Light cameras at the daycare center – and yet, this guy keeps showing up.

"And I thought having the Green Light I wouldn’t have any problems," she said. "Because I thought that the Green Light would deter any criminal from coming over here."

FOX 2: "Not this guy?"

"Not anybody," she said.

Lomax says police came out to investigate after the two successful break-ins, but only because she’s part of Project Green Light and she says the response was not immediate. A break-in where the burglar is already gone, is considered not a high priority call.

"I want DPD to take homicides, murders, as equally as important as break-ins because we are business owners and we’re one of the pillars of the community," she said.

But DPD says the case is not on the back burner. It has plastered the guy’s face on the 12th Precinct’s social media pages in hopes someone will recognize him.

The Detroit Police Department released a statement saying in part:

"Our camera technology provided images of the suspect and these have previously been released online. DPD’s Real Time Crime Center is monitoring this location for any activity, and this business will continue to be on our special attention list."

But Lomax says that’s not enough.

"When I had the Green Light installed I was told there was someone monitoring these cameras 24 hours a day and once they see something, they immediately dispatch the police and they’re here immediately," she said. "That’s the story I was told, that’s what I was sold on, and it has not happened."

You may be thinking this can be easily solved with the use of facial recognition technology but DPD says they can only use that when a violent crime is committed. that’s not the case in this case. If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

