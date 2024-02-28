Detroit dog owners charged after fatal mauling

article

The owners of three dogs that mauled a Detroit man to death earlier this year are now facing charges.

Roy Eric Goodman, 40, and Trevina Quiche Goodman, 38, are charged with dangerous animal causing death stemming from the Jan. 29 attack of Harold Phillips, who died Feb. 2.

Phillips was walking home from a bus stop in the area of West Chicago and Longacre when the dogs escaped through an unsecured gate and mauled him. He suffered severe injuries and was on life support for days before dying.

Related article

After the attack, the dogs were taken by Detroit Animal Care and Control.

"This is heartbreaking. I just do not understand why we continue to see unleashed and unsecured dangerous dogs running loose and killing our citizenry. With pet ownership comes responsibility, pure and simple. I do not see what is hard to understand about that," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.