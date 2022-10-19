Detroit Dog Rescue says vandals were trying to steal dogs after window smashed, power cut

Detroit Dog Rescue director Kristina Rinaldi thinks suspects who broke into one of its buildings Tuesday night were trying to steal dogs.

"They actually brought leashes with them. These are not our leashes. They are still in the package. They stopped, they bought leashes somewhere, and planned to take some of our dogs," she said. "Really they thought they were walking into Yorkies and poodles, and found e a good amount of 100-pound dogs in here that were not happy to see them."

All the dogs are safe.

The vandals smashed a window and cut the power when they broke into the facility on the east side. Surveillance cameras picked up some images of the suspects before the power went out.

"We received a call from our alarm company that the building lost power which we thought was odd. When we got to the building the power had been cut and the outside cameras were knocked down," Rinaldi said.

She said the repairs are going to cost thousands of dollars.

"I don't know why someone did this, but you're hurting the community, and you're hurting a nonprofit that has given so much to our community," Rinaldi said. "We are not going anywhere. We will clean up and start over again."

A $5,000 reward is offered for information.

Those who would like to help the rescue repair the building can donate here.