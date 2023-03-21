Detroit eviction shooting leads police to guns, drugs, cash

article

An investigation after two workers were shot during an eviction cleanout Monday led Detroit police to guns, drugs, and money.

Police said the workers were in the 14800 block of Lesure with a bailiff from 36th District Court. The workers were outside when someone drove by and shot them around 9:55 a.m. The bailiff was not hit.

Police spotted the suspect Tuesday afternoon near Eight Mile and Chapel and arrested them.

During the investigation, police executed several search warrants where they found the firearms, narcotics, and cash.