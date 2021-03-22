Detroit expands COVID-19 eligibility to people working in city as cases continue to rise

Detroit expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Monday to include people working at job sites.

Anyone who works at a job site in Detroit or lives in Detroit and goes to a job site will now be able to get the vaccine.

Also, Detroiters 16 and older who have disabilities or underlying health conditions will be able to get the vaccine.

This announcement comes as cases of COVID-19 rise in the city.

"Our numbers are going in the wrong direction," said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair. "The biggest proportion of these cases is among 20-29-year-olds."

The city is seeing an increase in cases within schools, especially among student-athletes.

But there is some positivity.

"We are seeing a reduction in the proportion of positive cases among Detroiters aged 60-69 years old. What that means is that the vaccine effort that we are putting forth in the city of Detroit is working," Fair said.

As the city ramps up vaccinations, they will travel to people.

"If your company has 100 or more people that will want a vaccine on-site, we’ll come to you," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

The goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

"I really think this city can be completely reopened by the summer, but have to get out and get our vaccinations," Duggan said.

Detroiters will have more access to vaccines Wednesday when the mass vaccination site at Ford Field begins. If you would like to stay in your vehicle for your vaccine, go to the TCF Center.