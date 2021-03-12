When can I get the COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan?

Michigan has repeatedly updated its eligibility requirements for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, that eligibility has been based on age, medical conditions, and whether or not a person has an essential job, but that will change April 5 when all people 16 and older will be able to get the shot.

As of March 11, the state has administered more than 2.8 million vaccines.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility:

Right now

People 50 and older with preexisting conditions are eligible for the vaccine right now after the state expanded eligibility to them March 8.

Other people currently eligible include essential workers, such as those in the health care industry, people 65 and older, teachers, and other school staff.

March 22

People 16 and older who are considered high-risk because of disabilities or medical conditions will be able to get the vaccine March 22.

Eligibility will open to all people 50 and older that same day.

April 5

All people older than 16 will be eligible for the vaccine starting April 5.

Despite this, the state is still encouraging providers to schedule appointments and allocate vaccinations to residents based on the highest risk, including older people, essential workers, and frontline workers.