Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to give COVID-19 vaccination plans at Ford Field 

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will speak Thursday morning to discuss the details about how Ford Field will be used as the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic starting on Wednesday, March 24.

Whitmer will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist to announce the details. FEMA acting regional administrator Kevin M. Sligh Sr. and Detroit Lions Team President and CEO Rod Wood will also be joining the leaders of the state for the announcement.

Last week, Ford Field was selected as the first location in the country to host a mass vaccination clinic where it is expected to be administering 6,000 doses per day over the next eight weeks, starting on March 24.

Ford Field chosen as first mass vaccination location

Ford Field hasn't been used as a regular facility for administering vaccine doses - that location has been at the TCF Center - but with the state's goal of covering 70% of the adults in the state by the end of the year, it was picked by the CDC as a prime location to roll out the federal government's pilot program.

Operations will run from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week. It is intended to serve all of Southeast Michigan. Several agencies will manage the facility, with the state of Michigan spearheading the effort with support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Wayne County, the City of Detroit, Ford Field, Meijer, Henry Ford Health Systems, and the Lions.

All adults eligible for COVID-19 in April in Michigan

The vaccinations will be done in partnership with Meijer, who will also be on hand for Thursday's press conference.

The announcement of Ford Field as a mass vaccination clinic came just hours before Whitmer and her office announced that all adults over the age of 16 will be eligible for making an appointment starting on April 5.

Starting on Monday, March 22, anyone who is 50 and older, regardless of any health conditions, is eligible to be vaccinated.

Scheduling a vaccine appointment

It might be tricky to keep up with the changing nature of COVID-19 and vaccine eligibilities. There's little chance of momentum not keeping up, either.

For those that are eligible, you can find out more information about what's available on the state website here. There, residents can learn how to schedule a vaccine either by phone or over the Internet.

Not sure if you're eligible? While each city or county may have added more eligibilities like in Macomb County or Detroit, the state has established that anyone age 50 or older with pre-conditions can get a vaccine. People working in essential roles are also eligible for the vaccine.

