Detroit expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 50 and older

Detroit residents 50 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the TCF Center, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Wednesday.

Call 313-230-0505 to schedule an appointment or attend a Senior Saturday.

Senior Saturdays are held on the dates listed from is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fellowship Chapel events will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1. Greater Emmanuel COGIC at 19190 Schaefer, 3/20, 3/27

2. New Providence Baptist at 18211 Plymouth, 3/20, 3/27

3. Grace Community Church at 21001 Moross Road, 3/20

4. Kemeny Recreation Center at 2260 S. Fort Street, 3/20

All Michiganders will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning April 5.

During the press conference, Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair also discussed the number of Detroiters who have been vaccinated through outreach efforts. That includes 5,161 senior apartment residents, 2,320 staff and guests at homeless shelters, 437 people at substance abuse facilities, 2,374 people at mental health facilities, 1,738 people during community pop-ups, and 8,332 people during Senior Saturdays.

Additionally, the mayor explained how residents can take advantage of $50 million in eviction defense and rental and utility assistance, which was made approved last week in Lansing.

If you have gone on unemployment, had a 10% reduction in household income, are facing homelessness or housing instability, and have a qualifying income of $44,000 or less as an individual or $62,000 for a family of four, you can qualify for help. Click here to receive assistance.

The mayor also outlined plans to return hundreds of city employees from workshare to full-time after the city received more funding from the American Rescue Plan.